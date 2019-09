Last week’s (Sept. 6) of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team further illustrated that the weeks are numbered and Director Kelli Finglass means business.

Time is of the essence here, and anything less than excellence is just not gonna cut it, folks. But before we reminisce any more, let’s see how much you remember from episode six. Think you can ace our new trivia? Let’s go!

An all-new episode of DCC: Making the Team airs Friday, Sept. 13 at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.