CMT Next Up Now, Volume 3

From the Artist: “We all agreed, shooting the video was the best day we have ever spent as a band. Dancing around 30A in the sun, our shoot day didn’t feel like work at all. That’s pretty normal for us though because of the beautiful essence of working everyday with your sisters. This song really shows our carefree, sassy and fun attitude that goes along with the rolling party we have all the time on the road. ’More Problems’ is a song about enjoying the simple things in life. Good vibes and good music. Who doesn’t want that?! We even give a little shout-out in the song to one of our favorite artists, Sheryl Crow, who is the queen of good vibes.” – Ashley Gearing

Josh Gallagher, “Boots Like Mine”

