CMT Next Up Now, Volume 3

VIDEO
Influences: The Eagles, Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town, Dixie Chicks
From the Artist: “We all agreed, shooting the video was the best day we have ever spent as a band. Dancing around 30A in the sun, our shoot day didn’t feel like work at all. That’s pretty normal for us though because of the beautiful essence of working everyday with your sisters. This song really shows our carefree, sassy and fun attitude that goes along with the rolling party we have all the time on the road. ’More Problems’ is a song about enjoying the simple things in life. Good vibes and good music. Who doesn’t want that?! We even give a little shout-out in the song to one of our favorite artists, Sheryl Crow, who is the queen of good vibes.” – Ashley Gearing
Josh Gallagher, “Boots Like Mine”
VIDEO
Influences: Eric Church, The Cadillac Three, HARDY, Brooks & Dunn, Toby Keith
From the Artist: “I’ve written a lot of songs for myself, but this one is for all of you. ‘Boots Like Mine’ is dedicated to the blue-collar, die-hard fans that break their backs seven days a week and still spend their paychecks on this music. Because of them, I get to do what I do. Above all, this song salutes the men and women who lay their lives on the line every day, so that every single person in this country can do what they do.”
Jesse Labelle, “Hey Rachel”
VIDEO
Influences: Garth Brooks, Vince Gill, Keith Whitley, Keith Urban
From the Artist: “’Hey Rachel’ is a deeply personal song that was written to be shared with anyone who’s ever been heartbroken and lost, or hopefully in love and found. I wanted the video to be as true to the song as possible, so as a result we filmed these scenes in downtown Nashville on Broadway in the very places that inspired the lyrics themselves.”
Cody Purvis, “Drinkin’ Terms”
VIDEO
Influences: Keith Whitley, George Strait, Conway twitty, my dad
From the Artist: “I’m so grateful for the attention this song is getting and so proud of the writers on this one. Everybody has that one person they’ve had a relationship with that they leave angry, then maybe months later one of them softens up and wants to try again. This song is that guy or girl who learned their lesson the first time and says ’No thanks!’ After shooting for 13 hours, the videographer did a great job bringing that message across. I’m so humbled and thankful to CMT for playing the video and look forward to hearing everyone’s stories!”
Karen Waldrup, “Nobody’s Runnin’ Away”
VIDEO
Influences: Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Tina Turner, Miranda Lambert, Janis Joplin, Dixie Chicks, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Sheryl Crow, Jewel
From the Artist: “I’m so incredibly proud of this album ( JUSTIFIED) and this song because of the emotional journey it was creating it. I especially love the bridge of this tune every time I sing it. ’Part of me thinks that we outa think twice…part of me thinks we should roll the dice.’ I love this line because it’s life: Sometimes you have to take a risk and dive in. Each moment and decision we make in our lives boils down to that. Should we doubt it and question? Or, should we just try it and see what happens? ‘Nobody’s Runnin’ Away’ is the split second you’re deciding.”