The Lessons Luke Combs Keeps Teaching Us All

But in the years since he released his debut single “Hurricane,” I feel like he’s taught us all how to be ourselves, not to wait around for perfection, and just do what comes naturally.
For him, that seems to happen every day, and today was no exception.
He tweeted a video on Monday (Sept. 9) that was shot the very first time he was singing his new song “Even Though I’m Leaving” live. It’s not glamorous. It’s not choreographed. It’s not over-produced, over-analyzed or over-anythinged. It sounds cliché, but it is in every sense of the word, as authentic as Combs is.