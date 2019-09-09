The Lessons Luke Combs Keeps Teaching Us All

</noscript> </div>

Combs wrote the song with Wyatt Durrette and Ray Fulcher, and even though he isn’t a father himself, the lyrics do paint a picture of the more sentimental family-man side of Combs.

In a conversation I had with Combs at the end of his first big break-out year, he shared a story with me about his own dad and mom. “About a year after I’d moved to Nashville, I’d saved up money in a coffee can and bought a new Ford Fusion. I literally had all the cash in this coffee can. I hadn’t made any money off my music yet, but when we’d play live shows, whatever money I had left over after I paid everyone else went into this coffee can. Every month, I’d count it. At the time, I was driving a 2000 Dodge Neon with manual windows and manual locks. So any car with air conditioning was real nice for me. Then a year later I bought a truck, so I gave that Fusion to my parents,” Combs told me. “You can never prepare yourself for (fame). Never. You can have 100 people tell you about it, but you never truly understand. What it’s allowed me to do, though, is buy a house, and help my parents out.”

Combs parents were by his side, too, when he decided at a young age that he wasn’t into country music like they were. “When you’re between 8-11 years old, I think, you just listen to what your parents listen to. It’s not up to you. But then when I was about 13, I was like, ’I’m a grown up now, so I want to listen to what I want to listen to.'”

And at that age, what he wanted was Pearl Jam tickets. “I was so young that I had to go to the concert with my mom,” he laughed.

The next stop on Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour is on Sept. 26 in Rogers, Arkansas.