Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton Detail Their Deep Dive

Well, it looks like Garth Brooks and Blake Shelton have found their whiskey river reservoir after all.

On Brooks’ Facebook live chat on Monday night (Sept. 9), after he’d shared a handful of behind-the-scenes moments from the making of his “Dive Bar” music video, it answered a lot of our questions about how literal it would be. And the truth is, it looks like it is the extreme opposite of a literal interpretation of the song. Because for starters, it wasn’t shot in a dive bar. At least, not in the beginning.

Where it was shot was in the deep end of some massive pool, and the band and their instruments are all under water. “Let’s talk about the four band members — “(Mike) Palmer, (Mark) Greenwood, Gordon (Kennedy) and then the steel player is Mitch Rossell, the writer of the song. He just wanted to be in the video no matter what,” Brooks explained. “What these guys didn’t know was they had to get certified as divers. I mean, they were really certified divers. Insurance made them. So, I think Tuesday right before we shot that, they were 100 feet down in a quarry here in Nashville getting their certification.”

There’s also a lot of behind-the-scenes footage of Brooks laughing. And laughing. And laughing some more. How can you not when you’re spending time on a set with Shelton? “For serious, though, I want to say something,” he said during the chat. “That was frickin’ awesome. Coolest video project. The most fun I’ve ever had on a video shoot. I couldn’t stop laughing.

“It was just a great, great weekend. Blake Shelton: I couldn’t ask for more from you, man. What a great partner.”

Since Brooks doesn’t throw videos together every single time he releases a song, you can tell that this one will be special. And he explains his thoughts on that thusly, “From what you’ve seen there, and what I’ve seen here, you’re gonna be ale to compare this to ’The Red Strokes’ (1994), ’The Thunder Rolls’ (1991), and ’More Than a Memory’ (2007).



</noscript> </div>

“I hate to say this because it sounds egotistical, forgive me if it does, but we’ve become known for doing videos of this kind because we don’t do a lot. So unless it’s something that brings another whole dimension to the song,” Brooks said, “we’re not gonna do it. This one brought a 3rd, 4th and 5th dimension to the song.”

Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



