Blake Shelton Takes Over Radio Promotion for Craig Morgan

To quote Tracy Lawrence, you find out who your friends are when somebody drops everything for you.

And that’s the kind of friend Blake Shelton is to Craig Morgan. Because no matter what other things were on Shelton’s to-do list on Monday night (Sept. 9), he started a chain of tweets to support Morgan’s new song “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost.” The tweets continued Tuesday morning as Shelton literally pushed his own fans to push the song up the charts. He even said he’d gladly give up His Own Spot on the charts just to let Morgan’s song — about coping with his teenage son’s death — be heard.

“I would gladly give up my spot on country radio to get this song on.. Wow @cmorganmusic,” Shelton tweeted, “you blow me away brother.. There’s nothing easy or fun about writing a song like this but sometimes it’s just something you gotta do.”

Then Shelton asked for help from his followers. “Come on everybody this song deserves to be number 1 at least on iTunes. Tweet your friends, tag the song. All people need to do is hear it once. They will want to own it. This song deserves to be recognized,” he wrote. “Let’s go everyone.. Tweet your favorite artist to retweet.. 74 spots to go.. We can do this. This is what country music is all about!!!”

After a night of retweets and replies and likes, Shelton’s work was almost done.

“Holy moly we’re really doing it!!!! 45 more spots to go!!!! Let’s do this y’all!! ’The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost’,” he wrote. Then, “This is really happening y’all!!! 30 more to go!!!!!! ’The Father, My Son and The Holy Ghost’ deserves to be heard!”



