Luke Both Ways: Bryan and Combs Crown the Charts

Bless his platinum-plated heart! Luke Bryan stands admiring his latest No. 1 single this week as his “Knockin’ Boots” knocks Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” last week’s supremo, back down to the No. 2 spot. “Knockin’ Boots” spent 24 weeks ascending the chart ladder.



Another Luke — this one with the Combs surname — continues his dominance of the country albums chart with This One’s for You.

There are two new albums and three new singles to recognize. The albums are Sheryl Crow’s Threads, debuting at No. 2, and Trisha Yearwood’s Every Girl, curtsying at No. 5. Midland’s Let It Roll, last week’s top album, sinks to No. 15, and Alabama’s The American Farewell Tour re-enters the fray at No. 50.



The first-time songs are Kelsea Ballerini’s “Homecoming Queen,” parading in at No. 22, Eric Church’s “Monsters” (No. 53) and Randy Houser’s “No Stone Unturned” (No. 60).

The No. 3 and No. 4 albums, respectively, are Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me.



Completing the Top 5 songs array we have Dierks Bentley’s “Living,” Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” and Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You.”

If you want to fall in love with the genre all over again, be sure to tune in to Ken Burns’ PBS series, Country Music. You’ll never have to apologize or feel sheepish again about being a country fan. It’s colossal.