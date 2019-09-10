Luke Both Ways: Bryan and Combs Crown the Charts

</noscript> </div>

There are two new albums and three new singles to recognize. The albums are Sheryl Crow’s Threads, debuting at No. 2, and Trisha Yearwood’s Every Girl, curtsying at No. 5. Midland’s Let It Roll, last week’s top album, sinks to No. 15, and Alabama’s The American Farewell Tour re-enters the fray at No. 50.

