Luke Both Ways: Bryan and Combs Crown the Charts

Another Luke — this one with the Combs surname — continues his dominance of the country albums chart with This One’s for You.
There are two new albums and three new singles to recognize. The albums are Sheryl Crow’s
Threads, debuting at No. 2, and Trisha Yearwood’s Every Girl, curtsying at No. 5. Midland’s Let It Roll, last week’s top album, sinks to No. 15, and Alabama’s The American Farewell Tour re-enters the fray at No. 50.
The first-time songs are Kelsea Ballerini’s “Homecoming Queen,” parading in at No. 22, Eric Church’s “Monsters” (No. 53) and Randy Houser’s “No Stone Unturned” (No. 60).
The No. 3 and No. 4 albums, respectively, are
Dan + Shay and Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me.
Completing the Top 5 songs array we have Dierks Bentley’s “Living,” Luke Combs’ “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” and Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You.”
If you want to fall in love with the genre all over again, be sure to tune in to Ken Burns’ PBS series,
Country Music. You’ll never have to apologize or feel sheepish again about being a country fan. It’s colossal.
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.