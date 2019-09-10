Music

Luke Both Ways: Bryan and Combs Crown the Charts

"Knockin' Boots" Shuffles to the Top
Bless his platinum-plated heart! Luke Bryan stands admiring his latest No. 1 single this week as his “Knockin’ Boots” knocks Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home,” last week’s supremo, back down to the No. 2 spot. “Knockin’ Boots” spent 24 weeks ascending the chart ladder.

