Did You Hear About Lee Brice’s No. 1 Party for “Rumor”?

Flanked by his co-writers and co-producers, Curb Records artist Lee Brice took to the stage at Nashville’s The Sutler Saloon on Monday (Sept. 9) to celebrate “Rumor,” his fifth No. 1 as an artist and fourth as a songwriter.

Brice’s co-writers on “Rumor” are Ashley Gorley and Kyle Jacobs, and his co-producers are Jacobs, Dan Frizsell and Jon Stone.

The celebration was jointly sponsored by the performance rights organizations SESAC, of which Brice is a member, and ASCAP, with which Jacobs and Gorley are affiliated.

