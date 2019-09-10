And Baby Makes Four for Brantley Gilbert

On Monday afternoon (Sept. 9), Brantley Gilbert ad his wife Amber welcomed a baby girl to the family. Their daughter Braylen Hendrix Gilbert was born in Athens, Georgia, weighing 6 lbs., 7 oz. And Gilbert told People, “It’s such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great.”

The Gilberts already have a son, Barrett Hardy-Clay, who is two years old and ready to be a big brother. You can tell how much he loves his baby sister already in the Instagram pictures Gilbert posted.

According to People, Gilbert already has a song ready to share his emotions about being a dad who’s trying to find balance between the time he spends on the road and the time he spends at home with his wife and two kids.

“We had just found out Amber was pregnant with Barrett when I wrote the song originally — we couldn’t even tell family yet as it was so early along in the pregnancy — yet I couldn’t keep that excitement bottled up. I had to do something as all these emotions were hitting me at once.

“I wrote ‘Man That Hung the Moon’ on the bus heading home thinking how life was about to change in the most incredible ways,” he said. “Braylen joining our family now makes it all that much more special.”



"Man That Hung the Moon" will be on Gilbert's upcoming Fire & Brimstone album due out Oct. 4.




