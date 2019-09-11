Sheryl Crow Questions the Honky-Tonk Gender Imbalance

Nine Women Who Would Make the Best Customers

First, she posed the question on Tuesday evening (Sept. 10).

“Why do no women have bars on Broadway in #Nashville? Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, Jason Andean, Kidrock, Dierks Bentley, Allen Jackson, Florida Georgia Line, WTF?? Do women not drink?”

Good question, right? She later explained herself and all the misspellings, blaming Siri.

“Oops. Voice texting. Jason Aldean and Alan Jackson. Nothing against these guys,” she maintained, “I love them all. But where are the women??”

She’s not wrong. But then again, she certainly has the power to right that wrong. So why is she asking instead of just opening one herself? Her followers gave her all kinds of ideas for names and menu options. And even Maren Morris chimed in with her own plan. “I fully intend to someday open my communion-themed bar in an old church called ’My Church,'” Morris wrote to Crow. (I actually found her one, and although it’s not on Lower Broadway, it’s on the north end of East Nashville where all the cool kids go anyway.)

But back to Crow.

If retweets and replies are a good gauge of real-life interest, then I think Crow should get going. Her original tweet was pretty divided, with half the people giving her their opinion on why tourist bars are a bad investment, and the other half telling her basically that if she builds it, they will come.

And as for her rhetorical question, “Do women not drink,” the best way to answer that is to let the singing do the talking. Because hell, yes, we drink.

Liquor and Crystal Light:

