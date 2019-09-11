Happiness Begins with Jonas Brothers and Nashville Pals

Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her 2008 Contest-Entry Video and We Are Shook

There is literally no better way to capture the excitement of a Jonas Brothers show than this: the 28-second video Kelsea Ballerini made 12 years ago to try to win a meet and greet with the band. “Only took 12 years to win the JoBro meet & greet. swipe for my 2008* contest entry from DEEP IN THE ARCHIVES OK GOODBYE,” she wrote.

It’s all about the five reasons why she loves the JoBros.

here’s my 2008 contest entry from DEEP IN THE ARCHIVES OK GOODBYE. pic.twitter.com/dObXm2uhTb — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) September 11, 2019

She only shared the first reason — their passion for music, which she says they have in common — but I’m sure the other four were compelling. But for whatever reason, in 2008, her video wasn’t enough. She didn’t win, until Tuesday night (Sept. 10) in Nashville when the band played the Bridgestone Arena.

The band of brothers also had Dan + Shay at the show, and brought them onstage for a shot of “Tequila.”

The Jonas Brothers performing Tequila with Dan and Shay at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee | September 10th #HappinessBeginsTour pic.twitter.com/UrgQ1fNepA — JickNonasNews Media (@JNNewsMedia) September 11, 2019

And the Jonas Brothers meet and greet wasn’t the only highlight of the night for Ballerini. She also took the stage with show opener Bebe Rexha for “Meant To Be.”

Other country celebs spotted at the show include Keith Urban, RaeLynn, plus Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd:

KEITH URBAN IS HERE NOW AT THE JONAS BROTHERS CONCERT KANDOWJEOSOS LITERALLY WHAT IS THIS NIGHT pic.twitter.com/5S2O45GbMf — Jesse (@Jesse1358) September 11, 2019

Maren Morris is at the Jonas brothers concert tonight!! @JonasConcerts pic.twitter.com/iRj3zgoXEG — Jordyn (@xoxo_jnicole1) September 11, 2019

The bottom line is, you know it’s obvious that Nashville is a sucker for them.

