CMT CROSSROADS: Sheryl Crow and Friends on Sept. 27

When Sheryl Crow recently released her Threads album, full of collaborations with other legendary voices on a collection of new songs and cover songs, I every bet Crow fan must’ve been thinking, “Wouldn’t it be cool to hear this live?”
And now, we’ll find out exactly how cool it sounds.
Crow and almost all of her friends from Threads have come together for a special edition of CMT Crossroads. CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends will premiere on CMT on September 27.
Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, and Lucius join Crow for an intimate one-hour special. In between performances, there will be CMT exclusive interviews that took place in some of Nashville’s most iconic settings.