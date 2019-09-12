CMT CROSSROADS: Sheryl Crow and Friends on Sept. 27

SAVE THE DATE: Collaborations with Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell and More

When Sheryl Crow recently released her Threads album, full of collaborations with other legendary voices on a collection of new songs and cover songs, I every bet Crow fan must’ve been thinking, “Wouldn’t it be cool to hear this live?”

And now, we’ll find out exactly how cool it sounds.

Crow and almost all of her friends from Threads have come together for a special edition of CMT Crossroads. CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends will premiere on CMT on September 27.

Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, and Lucius join Crow for an intimate one-hour special. In between performances, there will be CMT exclusive interviews that took place in some of Nashville’s most iconic settings.



Some of the songs you’ll hear throughout the night include: “Everything Is Broken” – ft. Jason Isbell; written by Bob Dylan “Tell Me When It’s Over” – ft. Chris Stapleton; written by Sheryl Crow, Chris Stapleton “Nobody’s Perfect” – ft. Emmylou Harris; written by Sheryl Crow, Jeff Trott “Still the Good Old Days” – ft. Joe Walsh; written by Sheryl Crow, Joe Walsh “Don’t” – ft. Lucius; written by Sheryl Crow “Live Wire” – ft. Bonnie Raitt; written by Sheryl Crow, Jeff Trott The special will air on Sept. 27 at 9:00 pm CT. For more information, visit CMT.com and check out CMT Crossroads on Facebook, and use the hashtag #CMTcrossroads. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



