Ray Fulcher Digs Into “Dirt on It”

Ray Fulcher is one of Luke Combs’ most consistent co-writers and now the Georgia native is cultivating a solo career of his own. Check out his new video, “Dirt on It,” and read the interview below.

What do you remember most about this video shoot?

This was the first night of Luke Combs’ Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour in Charleston, South Carolina. It was a HOT 100 degree day and we were excited to get out in front of the crowd. Was a really memorable night for me and the band.

How does the video bring your song to life?

This has been our show opener and show closer this year, its one of the most high energy moments in the show so we thought capturing that energy for the video for this song would be the best way to get across the uptempo vibe from the album track.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That they get a feel of what you’re going to get when you come to one of our shows. Energetic, fun, honest country music.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

It was kinda surreal watching all those moments come together for one product and one song that kinda says who I am at my core — super thankful that it came out as cool as it did.