After Hurricane Dorian, Billy Currington Is Doing Something Right

Billy Currington will make you wanna donate to a Hurricane Dorian relief fund when he headlines a free concert in Key West, Florida, on Saturday (Sept. 14). (Tickets here.)

The full-band show will raise money at the door, while fans can also donate at Key West Cares, a locally-based organization that will handle the disbursement of funds to the ravaged islands.

Currington experienced a near miss of Hurricane Dorian last week at his residence in Tybee Island, Georgia. His friends and extended music family in the Bahamas were not as fortunate.

“After seeing the impact Hurricane Dorian had on the Bahamas, I felt I had do something,” he says. “I looked online for organizations already in motion, helping out the island of Green Turtle Cay, which I came to know when we shot the video for ‘People Are Crazy.’ I saw that my friend Paul Menta is heading up fundraising efforts with Key West Cares and putting on a show at the Key West Theatre, and I decided I wanted to be a part of what they’re doing.”



The fundraiser will start at 6 p.m. with local performers playing the regularly scheduled Sunset Pier evening show. At 7 p.m., Currington will play a small opening set at Key West Theater to help with their benefit. Following the set, Currington will then make his way to Sunset Pier at Ocean Key Resort (Zero Duval Street) for his full band show at 8:30 pm. The show is open to all ages.




