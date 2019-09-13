Racing Wives Episode 7 Sneak Peek: Is Ashley Finally Coming Around on Amber?

Ashley admitted on the very first episode of Racing Wives that she can be tough, but has she finally softened on Amber, Sam’s racing protege?
In a sneak peek of Episode 7 below, Ashley — who’s invited the girls to her family farm in Virginia — says she’s looking forward to getting to know Amber better. And Ashley insists that while she expressed doubts about Amber’s talent during a previous trip to Chicago (if you’ll recall, Sam wasn’t too thrilled about Ashley’s lack of support), she’s ultimately hoping that the Canadian ace will succeed at an upcoming race in Hickory — Amber’s first as a KBM member and first in North Carolina.