Racing Wives Episode 7 Sneak Peek: Is Ashley Finally Coming Around on Amber?

</noscript> </div>

Still, that’s not to say Amber’s got a first-place finish in the bag. Sam, who’s been championing Amber since meeting her, says there’s still a lot to do if Amber intends to secure a victory.

“[The race] is less than a week away, and we have to take her to KBM to meet her crew chief, her team, get her seat fitted, but most importantly, we have to get her to Hickory to test,” Sam says. “She’s never been in these cars, she’s never been to that racetrack, that’s gonna be key to her success.”

Think Ashley’s getting closer to becoming an official Amber-fan, and will Amber be ready when the green light finally flashes at Hickory? Check out an all-new episode of Racing Wives Friday at 10/9c on CMT to find out!