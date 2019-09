If you’ve watched Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team for at least one or more seasons, you are familiar with Kashera Garrett.

Kashera, a now-retired DCC, served as the infamous point of the triangle on the field. She’s fierce, fun, fabulous…and fast on the dancefloor, which threw many of the rookies into a tailspin when she popped in as guest choreographer.

So how did they handle it? Check out this exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s episode…



Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.

Hang in there, girls. We have even hit the field yet. Tune tonight, Sept. 13, for the brand-new episode of DCC: Making the Team airing at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.