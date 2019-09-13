PBS Series Conveys Humor and Drama of Country Music

Ken Burns’ Country Music series, which begins airing on PBS Sunday night (Sept. 15), is the most thorough and entertaining presentation of the genre ever made. It’s not encyclopedic, but it is Olympian.

Spanning country music from the Big Bang of Ralph Peer’s Bristol recordings in 1927 to the triumphal advent of Garth Brooks and others in the 1990s, it weaves story after story into an eight-episode, 16-hour tapestry that cloaks the music and its creators in a majesty unachievable through piecemeal accounts, no matter how scholarly.

