CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line

VIDEO
We were like the first act to play or the second, and we would look at each other like, “Look at all the people,” and then, “Look at how they are singing every word.” It was the first feeling that this is happening, man, this is about to take off. We should buckle up and we just kept our head down and kept working hard and now we’re watching them sing every song of the set and it’s so rewarding.
BK: There’s maybe one night when we were about to sign our deal, we got out of cooking because we were like, “We’re meeting with the record label and see if they want to cut a deal.” So we went to a steak house that night.
TH: That was the nicest meal we’ve ever had at that point probably.
Michael Loccisano/WireImage
TH: We were on the same record label as Nelly and we were big fans of Nelly. At that point we were signed and our label wanted to do a remix. And they wanted us to try to sing something differently and all that. And I’m like, “Guys, that doesn’t make any sense.” Me and BK were both like, “We’re not trying to get in the studio and do a remix of something that’s already working.” And then somebody had the idea … why don’t we just throw another artist on it and make a remix?
Well that makes more sense to us. Why don’t we throw Nelly in? That makes a lot of sense to us. Two days later, maybe three days later, the turnaround was really quick, he sent us a rough mix of, Hey, here’s a version with Nelly on it. We were in the bus, just had it cranked up. We were like, “This is amazing, this is really cool, this feels like the perfect fit.”
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
We love Nelly, Nelly is a big fan of this and what we’re doing, and it was all for the races from there. It was the perfect example of something happening pretty organically and being a fan of each other, just matching and working — and that’s important when you collaborate. It can’t feel forced, it can’t be forced, and this just happened, and it was easy. It led to a lot of other things with Nelly, a lot of shows, a lot of award shows and videos, a lot of other stuff. He’s become family to us.
BK: We didn’t think too hard on the criticism [after “Cruise”]. It didn’t really affect us. I think we put our head down and went to work and wrote more, and worked harder, played more shows, made more fans, made more money, worked our butts off, and directed our energy that way, instead of focusing on what the couple people that don’t matter, that aren’t in the same ballpark as what we’re doing, that just sit behind a [computer] keyboard and have some opinions… honestly, I think it fueled this whole thing, this rocket ship.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
TH: It never feels good to hear mean words but it does kind of fuel us. We thrive in that environment. We thrive being the oddballs. We thrive doing not what everybody else is doing and trying to just do our thing. Whenever you’re doing something different, people are always going to have something to say. A lot of positive feedback, but the negative people are going to be really loud. That’s something we’ve learned over the years but we really do take that as fuel and pour it on the fire. Let’s keep rocking.
BK: You can also miss the present — miss so much by just getting worked up over some comments and let it take over even a minute of your time. And you can look at it, laugh about it, and get back to work. Focus on positive things and things that really matter, so I think that’s what we’ve done a good job at.
Embedded from
www.youtube.com
.
VIDEO
TH: I think that’s a huge compliment to say that we paved the way, or to say that we opened up a door. But you know a lot of doors opened up for us as well, so I think it’s part of the responsibility of being an act that’s becoming successful. I think that’s part of the role — pushing the boundaries, opening up doors for the next act and the next guy that comes along.
When we hear that we are trailblazers and that we are starting trends, it does feel good. I mean it’s kind of a pat on the back, but at the same time like I said, we take a lot of pride in just doing our thing and doing things differently and being untraditional in the country music scene and in the Nashville scene. So I think that naturally comes with the territory.