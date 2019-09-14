CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Cruise,” Florida Georgia Line

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard talk about their 2012 single, “Cruise.”

CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings. Here’s FGL, in their own words:

Brian Kelley: I think we were in the middle of [writing] a whole other song, and our buddy said, “Let’s write something that makes you wanna feel good, something ‘feel good,’ and came up with the first line of the chorus. We did a rough version that day and we took it back to the studio and lived with it for a while. …

Our producer Joey Moi was challenging us to tighten it up and I think we added a little different bridge. It went from “Baby you like a song” to “Baby you a song.” Just editing it and really sharpening it, that’s what it took to make that song was big as it was.

