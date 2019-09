Why Mike Fisher Isn’t Allowed to Hear Carrie Underwood’s Music Until It’s Done

And What Happens at After Parties When Her Mom is Her Plus One

Leave it to the always hilarious Jenny McCarthy to ask Carrie Underwood the really hard-hitting, tough questions. Like, what was her husband Mike Fisher most shocked to learn about her life in the music industry?

“He’s been really great and going with the flow,” Underwood told McCarthy. “This is all our relationship has ever known. If anything, I’ve learned not to really let him hear my stuff while I’m writing it or while I’m recording it. He only hears the album kind of when it’s done. Because he critiques. He’ll tell me what he thinks about it.

“And I love my husband. And I do care what he thinks. But that’s like me telling him how to play hockey. I’m like, ’I got this.'”



Another highlight of the interview was when the two successful women talked openly about how supportive their families have been, and yet they never ask for much in return.

“I am the luckiest person. They’ve always been so supportive of me. I was like, ’I want to do talent shows,’ and my mom would sew my outfits. We got a pair of boots at the dollar store — for a dollar — and she built this whole outfit with sparkles and sequins around the design on this dollar pair of boots,” she recalled. But the only way Underwood is allowed to share the wealth that her fame has brought her, she said, is to take her mom with her to awards shows. And that can be kind of risky.

“My mom loves going to awards shows. But she’s a bit of a loose cannon,” Underwood admitted. “I remember there was one show, I think the CMAs, and she was so excited seeing all these stars and celebrities. But I lost her at this after party, and then she’s over in the corner talking to Kid Rock.

“I’m like, ’No good can come from this,'” she laughed.



Underwood and her Cry Pretty tour mates Maddie & Tae and Runaway June were on McCarthy’s SiriusXM Town Hall special live on The Highway earlier this week. The show will re-broadcast over the weekend on Saturday (Sept. 14) at 12pm ET and 8pm ET and again on Sunday at 3am ET, 9am ET and 4pm ET.