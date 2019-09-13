Why Mike Fisher Isn’t Allowed to Hear Carrie Underwood’s Music Until It’s Done

And What Happens at After Parties When Her Mom is Her Plus One

Leave it to the always hilarious Jenny McCarthy to ask Carrie Underwood the really hard-hitting, tough questions. Like, what was her husband Mike Fisher most shocked to learn about her life in the music industry?

“He’s been really great and going with the flow,” Underwood told McCarthy. “This is all our relationship has ever known. If anything, I’ve learned not to really let him hear my stuff while I’m writing it or while I’m recording it. He only hears the album kind of when it’s done. Because he critiques. He’ll tell me what he thinks about it.

“And I love my husband. And I do care what he thinks. But that’s like me telling him how to play hockey. I’m like, ’I got this.'”

