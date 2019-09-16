Crystal Gayle Gathers Her Family for Classics Album

</noscript> </div>

I trusted him that if I did something he thought sounded weird, he’s going to tell me. “You might’ve been flat on that one.” “OK, let’s redo it.” And that’s what you want. You want someone that’s not going to just say, “Oh, that was great,” and you go back and listen later and it’s like, “Well, I could’ve done better….” So it took a while, too, for him to want to tell me things, but hey, we all want to know.

Did you develop a thick skin pretty early on in your career?

When I first came to Nashville, I believed everything everybody was telling me, and it didn’t take long to know that that was not the truth. And that’s what I tell people when they’re starting out. Hey, don’t be hurt when someone tells you they’re going to do something and they don’t, because that’s just the business. You can say the music business is sort of like politics. They only tell you what you want to hear and then they do what they want.

So that’s how I grew up with it, and I always say there’s as much bull in Nashville as there is in Hollywood. So you have to be true to yourself. You have to know that you’ve got to take those chances, but still don’t let everybody step on you either. Put that fence around you that if they tell you one thing, don’t be so hurt that you want to leave the next day.

