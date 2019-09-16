Music

Crystal Gayle Gathers Her Family for Classics Album

Loretta Lynn, Peggy Sue Join You Don't Know Me
Crystal Gayle entered the country music landscape as a teenager, and now she’s honoring the legends who influenced her with a lovely new album, You Don’t Know Me. In addition to co-producing the project with her son, Christos, Gayle made it a family affair by singing with her sisters, Peggy Sue and Loretta Lynn, and covering a song written and recorded by her late brother, Jay Lee Webb.

Between 1970 and 1990, Gayle won countless awards and charted 52 singles for multiple labels, most notably with 1977’s Grammy Award-winning “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.” Yet it all started with “I Cried the Blue Right Out of My Eyes” on Decca Records, her first single on the Billboard country chart in 1970. An early demo of that song (written by Loretta Lynn) appears on You Don’t Know Me, along with 14 classic country compositions ranging from Jack Greene’s “There Goes My Everything” to the evergreen title track.

