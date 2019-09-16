Life Doesn't Get Much Sweeter Than This

Can Miranda Lambert Have Her Cake and Eat It, Too?

Life is good for Miranda Lambert right now. Really, really good.

She’s dropping surefire singles from her upcoming album Wildcard, she’s in a permanent state of newlywed bliss after marrying Brendan McLoughlin about eight months ago, and she’s back on the road for her Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour.

And now, there’s cake.

How better to celebrate Lambert’s return to the Mohegan Sun than with a literal pink guitar cake?

On Friday night (Sept. 13), when Lambert was at the Mohegan Sun to kick off her two-night stand at the arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, the venue’s team of bakers was busy putting the finishing touches on a cake they were making for Lambert. And I mean, A Cake. A larger-than-life-size, pink-frosted cake. The official pastry team at the arena made the cake — vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream filling and frosting — and it was served after Lambert’s Friday night show.

Tour mates Elle King, Caylee Hammack, the Pistol Annies and their bands and crews were able to enjoy a piece.

The arena has hosted Lambert before, when her Highway Vagabond tour in 2017 and Platinum tour in 2015 both sold out the arena.

Kevin Mazur