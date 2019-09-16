These Next Women of Country Make a Connection

Country music is all about all connection, and these Next Women of Country have found their own ways to forge a bond with the music they love.

Abby Anderson adores country music legends, finding a pathway between that golden era of music and her own creative direction.

“It was my whole childhood, and it’s the way of life for my family,” she says of traditional country music. “I grew up going to see my extended family in East Texas, and it was four-wheelers and getting muddy and mom spraying you down in the backyard with a hose butt-naked. So you walk in the house, and country music was that soundtrack. For me, it was George Jones, Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, and lots of George Strait. My mother instilled country music history in me.”

