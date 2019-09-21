You’re Like Totally Invited to This ‘80s Dance Party

Oh, do you wanna dance with somebody? With somebody who loves ‘80s music?

Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, and REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin and Dave Amato are among the performers confirmed for the third annual Dance Party to End ALZ at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville on Sunday, September 29. (Tickets here.)

Kimberly Williams-Paisley by Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for Alzheimer's Association

“We’re ecstatic to have the support of these fantastic musicians and the Music City community for ‘Dance Party to End ALZ,’” says Kimberly Williams-Paisley, who will co-host the event with Storme Warren. “To be able to rally the Nashville community for a fun night out benefiting the Alzheimer’s Association is truly inspirational. More than 5 million Americans are living with this disease, including 120,000 people in the state of Tennessee alone. A challenge this great is going to take all of us coming together to find a cure.”

Chris Daughtry, Charles Esten, and Kellie Pickler are also scheduled to appear, along with Ashley Campbell, Hunter Hayes, Jamie O’Neal, Shenandoah, Tegan Marie, and Emily West with the Wild Wolves. In addition to dressing for the era (as seen in these photos from 2018), artists will perform their favorite hits from the 1980s to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end Alzheimer’s.