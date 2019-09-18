CMT Next Up Now, Volume 4

VIDEO
Influences: Dolly Parton, John Mayer, Hall & Oates, Tori Kelly, Glen Campbell, and Kacey Musgraves
From the Artist: “The video is simple, yet captures the thoughts, feelings, and tough conversations I think we’ve all had with ourselves.”
Angel Edwards, “Thank God It Didn’t Work Out”
VIDEO
Influences: Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Martina McBride
From the Artist: “This song is all about reminiscing about past relationships and thinking about just how different your life would be if you were still in those less than ideal relationships. Sometimes you can’t help but to say to yourself, ‘Thank God It Didn’t Work Out!’ I think everyone has thought that at one point in their lives!”
JoLivi, “Better”
VIDEO
Influences: “James Taylor has always been my number one. One of the most amazing guitar players of all time and an amazing lyricist. He has been an inspiration to me since I was very young. Also, my grandfather who was a Hawaiian singer and learned every instrument by ear. He was beautiful to watch growing up.”
From the Artist: “This song is about the end of a relationship leaving you in a better place than you were before so we wanted the video to be fun and light and just cruising around my favorite city, Nashville!”
Kaitlyn Kohler, “Everything’s Here But You”
VIDEO
Influences: Journey, Etta James, Otis Redding, Tony Bennett, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood
From the Artist: “As you go through the house, you see all of his things that he left behind, and it’s about when you reach that point and realize that he’s really gone and he’s not coming back.”
Cody Webb, “Jon Boat”
VIDEO
Influences: Lynyrd Skynyrd, Allman Brothers Band, Pink Floyd
From the Artist: “I’ve envisioned this music video ever since the day I wrote ’Jon Boat.’ I’ve never been more excited to release something in my entire career, and I couldn’t be more excited to get this video out into the world.”