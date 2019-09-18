Is Feel-Good Nostalgia the New Bro-Country?

Hopefully, This Trip Down Memory Lane Is a Long One

As far as trends that come and go in country music, I’ll take nostalgia any day. And the more sentimental, the better.

In fact, if I never hear a bro-country song about trucks, cut-offs and ’shine again, I’d be totally okay with that.

So when Florida Georgia Line posted their new lyric video for their “Blessings” ballad, I realized that songs like this are not just a one-off. This is a bona fide thing now.

These are our blessings lyric video out now https://t.co/sEERle3G4S — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) September 18, 2019

“Blessings,” a song that the duo’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley wrote with the dream team of Tom Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Jordan Schmidt and Ernest K. Smith, is one all about, obviously, counting your blessings. But the new lyric video they shared on Wednesday morning (Sept. 18) goes deeper than that. It’s a photo album filled with a sepia-toned images of the lives they’ve built since Hubbard and Kelley first met at Belmont University about a decade ago.

