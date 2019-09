Is Feel-Good Nostalgia the New Bro-Country?

As far as trends that come and go in country music, I’ll take nostalgia any day. And the more sentimental, the better.

In fact, if I never hear a bro-country song about trucks, cut-offs and ’shine again, I’d be totally okay with that.

So when Florida Georgia Line posted their new lyric video for their “Blessings” ballad, I realized that songs like this are not just a one-off. This is a bona fide thing now.

These are our blessings lyric video out now https://t.co/sEERle3G4S — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) September 18, 2019

“Blessings,” a song that the duo’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley wrote with the dream team of Tom Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Jordan Schmidt and Ernest K. Smith, is one all about, obviously, counting your blessings. But the new lyric video they shared on Wednesday morning (Sept. 18) goes deeper than that. It’s a photo album filled with a sepia-toned images of the lives they’ve built since Hubbard and Kelley first met at Belmont University about a decade ago.



And other country singers seem to be doing more of the same. Miranda Lambert was one of the first in modern country to go back, literally, with her “ The House That Built Me .” And now we have Thomas Rhett’s “Remember You Young,” which looks back on growing old with someone, Jake Owen’s “ Homemade ,” about how home made him who he is, Luke Combs’ “ Even Though I’m Leaving ,” about how much he depended on his father, Chris Young’s “ Raised on Country ,” about being brought up with a family tradition of honky-tonk attitude, and Eric Church’s “Some of It.” A song all about the wisdom that comes from age, which is one of Church’s very best.