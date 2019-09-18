And the Videos That Prove How Solid Those Songs Were

Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written, from This Year’s NSAI

At this year’s Nashville Songwriters Association International event, the organization handed out so many awards on Tuesday night (Sept. 17), it was almost hard to keep track. Did virtually everyone go home a winner? Did all the songs I love earn some love? Did very cool things happen on stage at the Ryman? Yes, yes, and hell yes.

But my favorite part of this annual ceremony is always when the NSAI celebrates what they call the year’s 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written. And what a list it was for 2019.

“Meant To Be”

Written by Tyler Hubbard, David Garcia, Josh Miller and Bebe Rexa

Recorded by Florida Georgia Line

