Ten Songs I Wish I’d Written, from This Year’s NSAI

And the Videos That Prove How Solid Those Songs Were

At this year’s Nashville Songwriters Association International event, the organization handed out so many awards on Tuesday night (Sept. 17), it was almost hard to keep track. Did virtually everyone go home a winner? Did all the songs I love earn some love? Did very cool things happen on stage at the Ryman? Yes, yes, and hell yes.

But my favorite part of this annual ceremony is always when the NSAI celebrates what they call the year’s 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written. And what a list it was for 2019.

“Meant To Be”

Written by Tyler Hubbard, David Garcia, Josh Miller and Bebe Rexa

Recorded by Florida Georgia Line



Written by Kevin Kadish and Ben BurgessRecorded by Morgan WallenWritten by Chris Janson, Tom Douglas and Scooter CarusoeRecorded by Chris JansonWritten by Devin Dawson, Jordan Schmidt and Michael HardyRecorded by Blake SheltonWritten by Luke Dick and Bobby PinsonRecorded by Dierks Bentley and Brothers OsborneWritten by Dan Smyers, Jordan Reynolds and Nicolle GalyonRecorded by Dan + ShayWritten by Bobby Pinson, Clint Daniels, Eric Church and Jeff HydeRecorded by Eric ChurchWritten by Chris Stevens, David Lee Murphy and Jimmy YearyRecorded by David Lee Murphy and Kenny ChesneyWritten by Brad Clawson, CJ Solar and Michael HardyRecorded by Morgan WallenWritten by Brad Kinney, Jeff Middleton and Josh ThompsonRecorded by Jason Aldean and Miranda LambertOther big winners from the special night included:

Luke Combs was crowned the Songwriter-Artist of the Year

Josh Osborne was named Songwriter of the Year

Loretta Lynn won the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award

George Strait won the President’s Keystone Award

Senator Lamar Alexander won the White Hat Award for backing the Music Modernization Act

Cole Swindell and songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill and Jon Nite won the NSAI’s 2019 Song of the Year for “Break Up In The End.”