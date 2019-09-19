Jillian Cardarelli Stops Taking Herself So Seriously

</noscript> </div>

We had a chance to catch up with Cardarelli for the premiere of her “I Never Do This” video, and here’s what she told us about getting comfortable with letting loose.

CMT.com: What do you remember most about the day you shot this video?

Cardarelli: I felt a little bit like a kid at Christmas. I was excited and ready for the day to get here. I’m not really a morning person, but on that morning I was up early for hair and makeup and just so excited to get to the studio to get started.

How does the video bring your song to life?

The song is about letting your hair down, getting outside of your comfort zone, and just having fun. We had a great time capturing the casual to glammed-up lyrics and fun, cheeky content for the video.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

Sometimes we can take ourselves too seriously. I hope fans just enjoy the song, let their hair down, dance around the house and sing along.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I was so excited. I put my heart into each project, and I was happy with how it turned out.

