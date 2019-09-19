Kenny Chesney: “I Was Raised to Lend a Hand”

What He Has to Say About His 2020 Artist Humanitarian Award

Because he is so modest, this is a side of Kenny Chesney we rarely see: his big ol’charitable heart. But thanks to the Country Radio Broadcasters’ board of directors, everyone will get acquainted with that side of Chesney when he accepts the 2020 Artist Humanitarian Award.

“I was raised to lend a hand where I could, but also to reach out quietly and keep the focus on the people who need the help,” Chesney explained in a press release.

“I’ve always tried to do the right thing where I could, but this award really belongs to all the people I’ve met over the years who are rebuilding their lives, their homes, their world. Watching them come together,” he added, “the courage, the hours and strength they give to these things — my award is getting to be inspired by what these people have accomplished.”

The CRB Artist Humanitarian Award was created in 1990 to honor country artists who have been a big part of humanitarian efforts throughout their careers. Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley, Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Trace Adkins, Randy Owen, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Reba, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels and more have taken the award home in years past.

Chesney’s humanitarian efforts are far-reaching and go way beyond helping just one cause. Chesney shares his time, talent and treasure with the Love for Love City Foundation, the PassItOn.Org campaign, the Spread the Love Fund, No Shoes Reefs, MusiCares, the Red Cross, Farm Aid, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, ACM Lifting Lives, the CMA Foundation, Kids Wish Network and even more groups on the local level.

Chesney will receive the award on Feb. 19 at the official launch of Country Radio Seminar 2020.



</noscript> </div> Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville. @alisonbonaguro Embedded from www.youtube.com



