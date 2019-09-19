Josh Turner’s Longtime Sound Man Dies in Tour Bus Accident

David Turner Had Been on the Road with Country Star for 12 Years

Late on Wednesday night (Sept. 18), after a Josh Turner show at the Vina Robles Amphitheater in Paso Robles, California, one of the tour buses carrying the singer’s road crew crashed while traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County. The bus reportedly drove off of a 50-foot cliff at round 11:30 p.m.

David Turner, 64, died in the crash. Seven others were injured.

According to reports, Turner (no relation to the singer) had been the sound man for the band for 12 years, and before joining Turner’s crew, he had worked with crews for Tammy Wynette, Hank Williams Jr., Conway Twitty, Patti Loveless for more than 40 years.

Josh Turner’s publicist issued a statement saying that all remaining September shows will be “rescheduled for a later date.”