Racing Wives Finale Sneak Peek: Amber Nearly Wrecks Her Car + Her Chances

“I’m so embarrassed that this was Samantha and Kyle’s first impression of me behind the wheel,” Amber says as she swallows her pride and rolls back toward the pit crew. “If I wrecked that car, everything would have been over. No race, nothing.”

Thankfully, Kyle calms Amber down by taking her around the track and pointing out spots for improvement. Still, it doesn’t help to mollify Sam, who’s suddenly worried that her sure-thing protege might be more of a risk to KBM than she realized.

“I have been so determined to get a female driver at KBM that I might have just forced this issue and thrown Amber in when she wasn’t ready,” Sam says.

