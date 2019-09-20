Racing Wives Finale Sneak Peek: Amber Nearly Wrecks Her Car + Her Chances

The yips aren’t just for baseball all-stars and golf pros: On the next episode of Racing Wives, Amber, who’s finally ready to make her big racing debut at Hickory Motor Speedway, faces some serious pre-game jitters, and they might cost her everything.
In the sneak peek of the season finale below, Amber appears to be acing her practice run, during which she gets a feel for her new car and an unknown track. But all of a sudden, she hits the brake too soon, her car spins out and she nearly collides with a wall.
