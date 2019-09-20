Lady Antebellum’s Newest Track Will Tide You Over

</noscript> </div>

“There’s this theme of returning to the core of who we are—as writers, vocalists and people—that came out in each of these songs,” Dave Haywood says. “Our time in the studio with Dann had an excitement that felt like we were making our first album all over again.”



“It’s such a cinematic and theatrical melody that really tied together our standpoint of this record as a whole,” adds Scott. “Ocean stands for all of the things that we think and feel when we hear the word. Its parallel with those feelings much like the songs about barely keeping your head above water and others that make you feel like everything is smooth sailing.” Ocean Track Listing:

1. “What If I Never Get Over You” (Sam Ellis, Jon Green, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz)

2. “Pictures” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Sarah Buxton, Corey Crowder)

3. “Crazy Love” (Charles Kelley, Nathan Chapman)

4. “You Can Do You” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Corey Crowder, Jordan Schmidt)

5. “What I’m Leaving For” (Sam Ellis, Micah Premnath, Laura Veltz)

6. “Be Patient With My Love” (Charles Kelley, Dave Barnes, Ben West)

7. “Alright” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Busbee, Justin Ebach)

8. “Let It Be Love” (Hillary Scott, Jordan Reynolds, Amy Wadge)

9. “On A Night Like This” (Dave Barnes)

10. “Boots” (Charles Kelley, Ross Copperman)

11. “The Thing That Wrecks You” feat. Little Big Town (Daniel Tashian, Tenille Townes, Kate York)

12. “Mansion” (Chris DeStefano, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller)

13. "Ocean" (Tofer Brown, Sarah Buxton, Abe Stoklasa)




