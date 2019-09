DCC: Making the Team Ep. 8 Sneak Peek: The Nerve of the Nerves

Ok, Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team fans, slight spoiler alert:

Emmy-winning choreographer Tyce Diorio is back in the rehearsal studio on tonight’s (Sept. 20) brand new episode. YASSS!

In this exclusive sneak peek clip, Diorio and his assistant join Kelli and Judy to watch the girls perform his routine and offer feedback. He has some praise and some constructive criticism, which is great for the girls, who are obviously nervous.



Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull.

That’s right, ladies, show those nerves who’s boss! Get ready for a big episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team airing tonight, Sept. 20, at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.