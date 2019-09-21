CMT Hot 20 Decade: “Girl Crush,” Little Big Town

Editor’s Note: CMT Hot 20 Countdown takes a look back on 10 years of incredible music with Decade, a weekly segment that features a modern country classic that made its greatest impact between 2010 and 2019. This week, Little Big Town talk about their 2015 hit, “Girl Crush.”

CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs at 9/8c Saturday and Sunday mornings. Here’s Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, in their own words:

Jimi: It’s one of those moments that, when you hear a song and the hook turns like that one does, you go… “Wow! I didn’t see that coming.” And it’s hard to do that writing a song, so, they nailed it and we absolutely fell in love with it.

