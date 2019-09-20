Thomas Rhett’s Better Half Shares Her Side of the Story

Lauren Akins never thought she’d write her life story, but then again, she probably never thought that one day she’d have more than two million Instagram followers. And like the Thomas Rhett (her husband) song “Life Changes” says, And now she got her own set of fans/she got a blue check mark by her Instagram/and I wrote a little song about holding her hand/and now everybody wanna die a happy man.

But early on Friday morning (Sept. 20), Akins revealed on Instagram — to all of those aforementioned two million followers — that she’d written a memoirish book called Live in Love. And she kind of wrote a book about the book in her caption.

“Heyyy y’all,” Akins wrote, “so I have been working on a book (yep, a book. I know, I’m pretty shocked too) and I’m releasing it in May! Sharing my life and my heart in a book was definitely not something I thought I would ever do but I think God had a different plan haha.

“I’m excited but of course a little anxious because I think sharing a detailed window into someone’s personal life with people you’ve never met would make anybody a little nervous! But I hope y’all enjoy it, or at least laugh a little, or feel more confident in your faith (or find your faith) or feel related to as a mom or a wife or just as a person because no matter who you are: none of us are perfect, we’re all the same at the heart and we aaallll need a little love/help/friend/community as we navigate this life.”

Her hope for the book, she wrote, is that it becomes whatever you need in the moment. “And I hope you feel loved through it. Live in Love is available for pre-order now and you can get it through the link in my bio. and I have to thank y’all SO much for y’all’s constant love and support of me and Thomas Rhett and our growing little family (and even our friends!) because y’all are the reason for this book.”

Akins wrote the book with a little help from New York Times bestselling author Mark Dagostino who has helped celebrities and others share their stories, and most recently helped Fixer Upper’s Chip Gaines do just that with Capital Gaines. Live in Love is set for release on May 5, 2020.



Alison Bonaguro




