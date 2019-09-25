CMT Next Up Now, Volume 5

VIDEO
Influences: Dixie Chicks, Patsy Cline, Michelle Branch, Kelsea Ballerini
From the Artist: “This song is about a girl going through a summer breakup, and how the end of the relationship ruined summer for her. When going through a summer breakup, there are so many things that can be hard to enjoy without being reminded of who you used to share it with. I wanted to keep that in mind while shooting this video, and capture that feeling of heartache during such a happy time of year.”
Chloé Caroline, “Forgive Me”
VIDEO
Influences: Stevie Nicks, Avril Lavigne, Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morrisette, Ed Sheeran
From the Artist: “I wanted the mood of the video to be representative of the shifting emotions we go through as humans, so there’s an obvious contrast between the light and the dark. There’s also a bit of irony, as throughout the darker parts of video I’m singing completely covered up in a sweatshirt on the most beautiful day at the beach. I wanted it to symbolize how our emotions don’t always make sense to others or even ourselves — but that ‘imperfection’ is part of being real.”
Alexis Ebert, “Way Back in the Woods”
VIDEO
Influences: Dolly Parton, Billy Corgan, Dixie Chicks, Alan Jackson
From the Artist: “I wanted to create a video that felt like the song. I envisioned mysterious angelic creatures sauntering through the woods; the imagery has a haunting beauty.”
JessLee, “Over Him”
VIDEO
Influences: Kelly Clarkson, Pink, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Bon Jovi, Johnny Cash
From the Artist: “This is a song and video for my ladies who know they are strong enough to get themselves out of a bad relationship. Sometimes we just need a little support to get us through it. Always remember you are a queen, baby!”
Stephanie Owens, “Slingshot”
VIDEO
Influences: Martina McBride, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Natalie Grant, Nichole Nordeman
From the Artist: “I’m really excited about ‘Slingshot’ because it lyrically communicates what I’m passionate about and musically taps into new vocal territory for me. I believe this song will really resonate with people because we all face struggles and go through times when we feel like the underdog. Hardships in life are inevitable, but we can choose to let them be setbacks or setups. In my own experience, fighting through trials has always made me stronger. My vision for ‘Slingshot’ is that it will inspire others to have this same comeback mentality!”
Scott Stevens, “I Feel Good”
VIDEO
Influences: Steve Miller Band, Joe Walsh, Paul Simon, Eric Church, Tim McGraw, David Bowie, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones
From the Artist: “‘I Feel Good’ tells the story of overcoming anything that might throw you off your path. It’s a giant metaphor for re-finding your sauce. The video is exactly that, but in visual form. I had this vision of what it would be and it was super specific — from the cowboy hat I mowed in the grass, to the gorilla high-fives — I could see the video play out in my head. So I wrote it all down and we went for it.”