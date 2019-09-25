CMT Next Up Now, Volume 5

</noscript> </div>

From the Artist: “I’m really excited about ‘Slingshot’ because it lyrically communicates what I’m passionate about and musically taps into new vocal territory for me. I believe this song will really resonate with people because we all face struggles and go through times when we feel like the underdog. Hardships in life are inevitable, but we can choose to let them be setbacks or setups. In my own experience, fighting through trials has always made me stronger. My vision for ‘Slingshot’ is that it will inspire others to have this same comeback mentality!”

Influences: Steve Miller Band, Joe Walsh, Paul Simon, Eric Church, Tim McGraw, David Bowie, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones From the Artist: "'I Feel Good' tells the story of overcoming anything that might throw you off your path. It's a giant metaphor for re-finding your sauce. The video is exactly that, but in visual form. I had this vision of what it would be and it was super specific — from the cowboy hat I mowed in the grass, to the gorilla high-fives — I could see the video play out in my head. So I wrote it all down and we went for it."




