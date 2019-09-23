Sam Hunt: A Little Older, a Little Wiser

Sam Hunt was already 30 when he released his debut studio album Montevallo in 2014. That was almost exactly five years ago. Which means that Hunt is on the verge of turning 35. And it seems like the wisdom that comes from age becomes him.
In an interview with ET Canada when he was performing in Calgary, Hunt cites being a little older than other country newcomers in 2014 as one of the reasons he’s been successful. And we mean successful in the strongest sense. In the two years following the release of Montevallo, Hunt had five huge big hits. “It helped to be a little older when I found success,” Hunt said. “It helped a lot to know who I was and who I wanted to be. Age gives you a little more self awareness.”
His first breakout hit was “Leave the Night On.”
- FAQ/Help
- CMT App
- CMT One Country
- Jobs
- Terms of Use
- Privacy Policy
- Copyright
- Closed Captioning
- Partners
- Ad Choices
- Keep Viacom
- TV Ratings
© 2019 Country Music Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved. CMT and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Country Music Television, Inc.