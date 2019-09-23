Sam Hunt: A Little Older, a Little Wiser

</noscript> </div>

On the intensity:

“For a couple of years there, it was pretty intense. And it was a drastic change of pace and a drastic lifestyle shift for me. Talking about myself and my music: that was a lot for a couple years. So I kind of took a step back, because I really didn’t feel like I was smelling the roses.”

On his break and upcoming return:

“I stepped back and I processed everything and made a conscious effort to think about how I wanted the next few years to go. I took a step back to reboot.”

On his love-hate relationship with fame:

“I have my qualms with the way fame is celebrated in pop culture. I think about that a lot. It’s a learning process. But I never want to come across as ungrateful, because I am super grateful. I never want my hesitance to be in the spotlight to seem ungrateful.”

On getting his inspiration back:

“For a couple years, I was writing and I was all over the place. About a year ago I decided, ’Okay. Over next 12 months, I’m gonna write a record.’ I got to a point where I was writing a lot by myself, and I realized how much of my inspiration comes from other individuals who I collaborated with. As opposed to me just sitting at home with a guitar. So I got back with some of the guys I wrote the first record with. An immediately, the inspiration comes back.”

Hunt shared that this upcoming album of his will be released in early 2020, but the first single will be here before the end of this year.



Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.




