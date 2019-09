Joy Williams is singing about “the ache of desire” in her new video, “The Trouble With Wanting.” Some country listeners will remember Williams from the Grammy Award-winning duo The Civil Wars, while fans of her solo work cozied up to Front Porch, the lovely album she released in May.

Enjoy the new video for “The Trouble With Wanting” and read an exclusive Q&A below.



It was so great shooting these live videos with the band. We showed up at Layman, I got to play dress up, and we just sang the songs down like we would at a show. It was easy, fun, and the time flew by. And then back home before midnight to feed my sweet baby and kiss my son goodnight as he slept.

How does the video bring your song to life?

… I like to think the fog machine really takes it over the top 😉

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

“The Trouble With Wanting” is all about the ache of desire. I haven’t talked to a single person who hasn’t felt this at one point in their life, or more. Over another person, an opportunity that slipped through their fingers, that “what if?” moment. I hope when someone hears this song, they can feel the connection — that we’ve all been there in our own ways — and that the heart is a beautiful, boundless, complex thing.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I had a smile on my face. I’m so proud of the team I got to work with and the wonderful band I get to make music with, too.