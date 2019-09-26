Rachel Reinert Got Chills Watching Her New Video

Rachel Reinert, who first became familiar to country fans in the band Gloriana, is introducing a new side of herself in “All We Have.” Take a look at the evocative music video and check out the Q&A below.

CMT: What do you remember most about the shoot for this video?

RR: We did most of it as one-take, meaning we had to seamlessly get the entire performance with all the moving parts in one shot. I have done many music videos throughout my career, but have never filmed anything like that before. It was a whole new challenge for me because there was a lot happening at once, but to finally get that one magic performance was extremely rewarding. It was also really fun to push myself out of my usual comfort zone.

How does the video bring your song to life?

I think it perfectly paints the picture of all these different phases of my life that I sing about in the lyrics. It’s removing all the layers/glamour and getting down to what I think is most important in life: love.

What message do you hope your fans take away from the video?

That life isn’t about what you have or own, it isn’t about fame or success or material objects, it’s about who you are at the end of the day.

How did it feel to see the finished product for the first time?

I had full-body chills. I was over-the-moon happy. It was the first time that a first edit has been sent over to me from a director that I didn’t need to tweak or change. Josh Kranich, the director, is absolutely amazing at what he does and he brought the vision of the song to life in the best way.