Kenny Chesney Preps 20 Dates for Chillaxification Tour

Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion to Join Him from April to August

All Kenny Chesney wants for 2020 is for you to get the most music out of every day. Especially when he’s in your neck of the woods.

Cue the Chillaxification 2020 tour.

“These stadium shows are the most fun thing I do. It’s been a year, so when I get out there, I wanna make sure that No Shoes Nation is being rocked, having fun and getting all the music they can out of the day,” Chesney said in a press release.

“I love playing for No Shoes Nation any time, anywhere, but these stadium shows are always something so powerful, I can’t tell you how much anticipation goes into each one. Not to mention, we’re always wanting to top what’s come before — and I think this lineup might just pack the most fun of them all,” he added. “We always try to do something different, bring someone new — and for anyone who’s never seen Michael Franti and Spearhead, just wait.” The tour will also feature Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion.

Ticket sales start at 10 a.m. local time next Friday (Oct. 4), and more tour stops will be announced at a later date.

The 20 dates for 2020:

April 18: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

April 25: Miller Park, Milwaukee, Wis.

May 2: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

May 9: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

May 16: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Ga.

May 22: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

May 23: The Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

May 30: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, Pa.

June 6: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

June 13: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Mo.

June 20: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

June 27: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

July 11: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Mo.

July 18: CenturyLink Field, Seattle, Wash.

July 25: Soldier Field, Chicago, Ill.

August 1: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

August 8: Empower Field, Mile High, Denver, Colo.

August 15: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.

August 22: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

August 28: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Mass.



