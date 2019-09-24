Garth Brooks Charms Texas, Inside and Out

The iconic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas was filled to capacity on Monday night (Sept. 23). So much so, that 5,000 more people stood outside Texas’ oldest dance hall to watch the Garth Brooks Dive Bar show going on on the inside.

Screens and speakers were set up for the massive overflow, since only 800 tickets were given away for the intimate show. It was the third stop on Brooks’ Dive Bar tour. The first was at Joe’s on Weed Street in Chicago in July. The second was at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif., in August.

But if you missed those, there are still four more stops scheduled.

“Of the three things that God lets me do — write, record and perform — my favorite thing is getting to perform, man,” Brooks said on Facebook right before the show started, “‘cause it’s with the people that make these songs what they are.”

The tour was inspired by Brooks’ current duet with Blake Shelton, “Dive Bar,” which was penned by Brooks and Mitch Rossell and Bryan Kennedy.



