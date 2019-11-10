Miranda Lambert: From Wildcard to a Birthday Card

The adjective-attracting Miranda Lambert (feisty, plucky, sassy, sarcastic, dynamic, unstoppable) turns 36 today (Nov. 10) and will almost certainly have cause for another celebration tomorrow as her seventh major label album – Wildcard — makes its chart debut.

If it follows the paths of her Kerosene (2005), Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2007), Revolution (2009), Four the Record (2011), Platinum (2014) and The Weight of These Wings (2016), it will bow in at No. 1 on Billboard’s country albums rankings and go on to sell at least a million copies.

