Josh Turner Struggles to Put His Emotions Into Words

How You Can Help His Road Family Recover

Just about one week after a devastating tour bus accident claimed the life of Josh Turner’s sound man, David Turner, the country artist has started to share his emotions with his fans.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sept. 24), Turner admitted he was having a hard time finding the right words.

“As I try to write this I don’t know what to say. It’s a struggle to put into words the devastation and grief that our road family is trying to process. We lost a beloved member of our team, David Turner. He was like a brother to so many in this industry and a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Please continue to keep David’s family in your prayers,” Turner said. “All of our crew suffered significant injuries and many have long roads to recovery. I would ask that you give them privacy during this time.”

Other crew member injured in the tragic accident were Carl Hardin, Justin Lambert, Bradley Dratnol, Richard Lazarus, John Dauphniee, Jed Downing and James Mayo.

Turner also shared a link for anyone wanting to contribute to the crew and their families. “My management company has created a GoFundMe page for our road family for anyone wishing to contribute,” he wrote.

“Your prayers have been felt. Please keep praying.”

