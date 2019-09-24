Blake Shelton Shares His Worn-Out Tape of Chris LeDoux, Lonely Women and Bad Booze

Some country songs really, really stand of time. So do country singers. And so do country fiddlers.

That’s why this two-minute video of Blake Shelton doing a Garth Brooks cover — from Shelton’s fiddler Jenee Fleenor — is exactly what we needed this morning.

Shelton and Fleenor were performing on Tuesday night (Sept. 24) at the Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa Valley on the eve of the Safeway Open, the third stop on the PGA Tour. And when he started taking requests, Fleenor had one for him: Brooks’ debut single from 1989, “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old).” Brooks penned the tune with Randy Taylor. It was one of his first self-described “worthless originals” when he started playing his own songs when he was fronting the cover band Santa Fe in Oklahoma.

“Blake sings Garth,” Fleenor wrote on Instagram. “Blake took some requests at our acoustic show last night and I was thrilled he even took mine of @garthbrooks “Much Too Young (to feel this damn old).”

Fleenor made history earlier this year when she was the first woman ever to be nominated for a CMA Award for musician of the year, in the category that includes Mac McAnally, Ilya Toshinsky, Paul Franklin and Derek Wells.