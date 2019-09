After a 30-week pilgrimage up Billboard’s country airplay chart, Dierks Bentley’s “Living” has arrived at the No. 1 shrine. This is the 17th of the 29 singles he’s released to date to achieve this distinction. His first No. 1 was his first release — “What Was I Thinkin’” — way back in 2003.



On the album rankings, Luke Combs’ This One’s for You bobs back into first place after having made way last week for the self-titled The Highwomen to take center stage.

There aren’t any new albums in the Top 25, but two of George Strait’s collections return to service — Strait Out of the Box (back at No. 11) and Strait Out of the Box: Part 2 (No. 20). Two new songs check in — Dillon Carmichael’s “I Do For You” (No. 58) and Eli Young Band’s “Break It In” (No. 60).

Rounding out the Top 5 albums, in descending order, are the self-titled Dan + Shay, Combs’ The Prequel EP, Morgan Wallen’s If I Know Me and The Highwomen.



The No. 2 through No. 5 songs are Chris Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You,” Luke Bryan’s “Knockin’ Boots” (last week’s No. 1), Carrie Underwood’s “Southbound” and Justin Moore’s “The Ones That Didn’t Make It Back Home.”

Did you watch Ken Burns’ Country Music series? If so, you’re now an expert on the subject and empowered to rub it in on the less informed.