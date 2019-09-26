CMT AOTY: Reba McEntire to Be Honored As the Artist of a Lifetime

On Thursday (Sept. 26), CMT shared the news that Reba McEntire will be honored with the Artist of a Lifetime award presented by Ram Trucks at this year’s CMT Artists of the Year event.

And she shared that she was honored, because she is still having fun after a lifetime in country music. “I have loved entertaining people since I was a little girl and after being in the music business more than 40 years, I’m still having so much fun! For CMT to recognize me as the Artist of a Lifetime is pretty special,” McEntire said.

Has it only been 40 years? As legend has it, McEntire was discovered in 1974 when she was singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” our national anthem, at the National Rodeo finals in Oklahoma City before she was even 20 years old. And her first top ten hit came a few years later, with “(You Lift Me) Up To Heaven.”

