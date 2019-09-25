Eric Church, Four Songwriters Join the Jet Set

Talk about flying high! Eric Church commandeered a Nashville airplane hangar on Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 24) to celebrate the chart success of “Some of It” and “Round Here Buzz.”

Presented by BMI, Church’s performance rights organization, to salute the writers of the two hits, the party adopted the aeronautical theme to acknowledge Church’s Desperate Man album cover and music video. To that end, Church stood flanked by two jets and an array of road cases.

