Songwriter, Stars Reach $750,000 for Hurricane Relief

Songwriter Patrick Davis and many of his famous friends have already helped raise $750,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas, as part of the Hope 4 Hope Town initiative, benefiting the Abaco Islands.
Davis’ GoFundMe page has attracted 2400 donors and $448,000 so far. An all-star concert at the Ryman Auditorium earlier this month added $250,000 to the fund. One million dollars of in-kind donations have also been received. The GoFundMe page remains active for country fans to donate.
See photos from the show, and read Davis’ heartfelt thoughts.
Dierks Bentley
Lee Brice
Danielle Bradbery
Kristian Bush
Charles Esten
Patrick Davis
Ira Dean
Florida Georgia Line
Riley Green
Randy Houser
Ryan Hurd
Jamey Johnson
Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum
LoCash
Dan Tyminski