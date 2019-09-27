Ronnie Dunn Revives Another Country Classic

</noscript> </div>

Yeah. I think that’s where it’s at. There’s so much pushback right now, for country fans. They are the last ones to convert when it comes to innovation and things like that. They just want to hold on to what they have. They don’t really like change, for the most part, but this is going to end up being really positive for them.

Once that market opens up to streaming, and you realize, OK, you may not like what you hear on terrestrial radio every day, or someplace else, but you can go streaming and pick your songs. And go as far back as you want to. There’s no limit to that.

I’m sure you sang some of these songs when you were playing clubs in Tulsa. Tell me about how you balanced your set list back then, because you were writing songs, too.

We had to keep people dancing so and you can do that with all country songs, to an extent. But back in the mid and late ‘80s and early ‘90s — right up to the time when Brooks & Dunn took off — we had to play a mixture of traditional and I call it country rock or classic rock. But we would countrify it if we did it, just by virtue of the fact that I would open my mouth and sing it, it’s going to be that way. In my generation, music came together at that point. Country music met rock at that point. And some of those songs do define those moments.

