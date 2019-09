Sheryl Crow and Lucius Sing “Don’t” on CMT Crossroads

One of the most dazzling performances from the latest CMT Crossroads is “Don’t,” featuring Sheryl Crow and pop band Lucius.

Chris Stapleton, Emmylou Harris, Jason Isbell, Joe Walsh, and Bonnie Raitt also join Crow for the intimate one-hour special, tied to Crow’s newest (and final) album, Threads.

CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow & Friends will premiere on CMT on September 27 at 10PM ET/9 PM CT.