Bluegrass Crowns New Entertainer, Vocal Group

McCoury, who co-hosted the event with Jim Lauderdale, also won the top album nod for Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass. Billy Strings was voted best new artist and guitar player of the year.

Michael Cleveland took the top fiddle player honor, and he and his band, Flamekeeper, won as best instrumental group. Sister Sadie, an all-female band that includes Tina Adair, Dale Ann Bradley, Gena Britt, and Deanie Richardson, landed their first-ever Vocal Group award.

