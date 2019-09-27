Music

Bluegrass Crowns New Entertainer, Vocal Group

IBMA Awards Held in Raleigh, North Carolina
by 59m ago

It was a good run for Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers Thursday evening (Sept. 26) at the 30th annual International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards show, held at the Duke Energy Performing Arts Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Not only did Mullins and his band cop the entertainer of the year trophy, they also shared the collaborative recording prize with Del McCoury for “The Guitar Song.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.