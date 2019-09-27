Bluegrass Crowns New Entertainer, Vocal Group

VIDEO
In a segment memorializing bluegrass musicians who had died during in the past year, John Starling, a founding member of the Seldom Scene, and Country Music Hall of Fame member Mac Wiseman were singled out for a special tribute. Particularly touching was an archival video of Wiseman singing his signature, “I Wonder How the Old Folks Are at Home.”
Here is a complete list of the award winners:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers
FEMALE VOCALIST: Brooke Aldridge
MALE VOCALIST: Russell Moore
NEW ARTIST: Billy Strings
VOCAL GROUP: Sister Sadie
INSTRUMENTAL GROUP: Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
BANJO PLAYER: Kristin Scott Benson
BASS PLAYER: Missy Raines
FIDDLE PLAYER: Michael Cleveland
GUITAR PLAYER: Billy Strings
MANDOLIN PLAYER: Alan Bibey
RESOPHONIC GUITAR (DOBRO) PLAYER: Phil Leadbetter
SONG: “Thunder Dan” — Sideline (artist), Josh Manning (writer) Tim Surrett (producer), Mountain Home Music Company (label)
ALBUM:
Del McCoury Still Sings Bluegrass — Del McCoury Band (artist), Del and Ronnie McCoury (producer), McCoury Music (label)
GOSPEL RECORDING: “Gonna Sing, Gonna Shout”– Claire Lynch (artist), Jerry Salley (producer), Billy Blue Records (label)
INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING: “Darlin’ Pal(s) of Mine” — Missy Raines with Alison Brown, Mike Bub, and Todd Phillips (artist), Alison Brown (producer), Compass Records (label)
COLLABORATIVE RECORDING: “The Guitar Song” — Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers with Del McCoury (artists), Joe Mullins (producer), Jerry Salley (associate producer) Billy Blue (label)
INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES; Bill Emerson, Mike Auldridge, The Kentucky Colonels
BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR: Michelle Lee
EVENT: Blueberry Bluegrass Festival in Stony Plain, Alberta, Canada
LINER NOTES:
Epilogue: A Tribute to John Duffey; Akira Otsuka, Dudley Connell, Jeff Place, Katy Daley
GRAPHIC DESIGNER: Michael Armistead
WRITER: David Morris
SONGWRITER: Jerry Salley
SOUND ENGINEER: Ben Surratt
Distinguished Achievement Award: Katy Daley, Mickey Gamble, Dan Hays, Alan Mills, Moonshiner
Edward Morris is a veteran of country music journalism. He lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a frequent contributor to CMT.com.