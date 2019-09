Forget just walking, these boots are made dancing, DCC fans…but not without a challenge.

We knew that tonight’s (Sept. 27) episode of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team would take the girls to the field, but we didn’t anticipate that it would also bring out those famous cowboy boots!

For the first time, the girls will rehearse on the field in their game day “shoes” and it’s not an easy transition for some.



“Boot shock” is a good way to put it, Kelli. Who will high-kick their way to another week at camp? Find out tonight when an all-new episode of DCC: Making the Team airs at 9 PM ET/8 CT on CMT.